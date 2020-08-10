Bennetts British Superbikes

It was a challenging weekend for the Bike Devil Racing team at the opening round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Donington Park this weekend. The team made a last-minute decision to switch to Kawasaki ZX-10RR and their rider Gino Rea only had one day testing on the bike before this weekend. He retired from the opening race, gained a 19th and strong 12th in the other two races.

The team had to spend the majority of this weekend using it as a test to find a good set-up on the bike and to get some track time under their belt. After a few problems earlier on in the practice sessions, Gino was only able to qualify in 25th place.

He got a great start and was working his way up through the field when he was forced to retire from a points-scoring position with a technical problem. He was placed in 19th place on the grid for race two, and he was locked in a tight battle throughout the race and finished the 26-lap race in 19th.

He was 19th on the grid again for the final race of the day, and the team made some big changes between the races which allowed Gino to make some great progress. He worked hard throughout the race and kept working his way up through the pack to finish in a very creditable 12th place.

Gino: