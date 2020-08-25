Quattro Group British Supersport

It was a tough weekend for the Supersport duo at Snetterton. Rob Hartog has only done one test at Snetterton prior to the season starting so it was difficult for him to run the pace of the front runners. He worked hard in the races and secured a 15th place in race one and a solid 11th in race two. His team-mate Jamie Perrin had another mixed weekend; suffering problems on Friday on the MV he was able to run his old Yamaha on Saturday and finished a good 10th place but due to a problem on Sunday was unable to start.

Rob continued to make progress throughout the weekend but with little track knowledge, it was difficult to make huge steps forward on the timesheets. He qualified in 23rd place for the opening race on Saturday, he worked hard throughout the 12-lap race to push his way through to 15th place in the Supersport class. Rob was placed in 23rd for the second race on Sunday and once again he was finding his feet and really made positive progress securing a strong 11th place.

Jamie Perrin struggled on Friday on the MV and the team were unable to fix the problem this weekend and therefore he was given permission by BSB to run his old Yamaha on Saturday for qualifying and the race. He qualified in 19th place on the grid and was eager to get some track time and show his worth during the race. He rode exceptionally well to secure 10th place in the Supersport class. A tyre pressure issue on Sunday before the race hindered Jamie’s progress and he was unable to start.

Rob:

“We are not too happy with how the weekend went; we hoped to be faster after Donington. We made some good progression every session almost 1.5 seconds but we stayed in the same position as everyone else went faster too. In the second race I managed to do the best lap time of the whole weekend, I just need some more time on the bike to get the full potential out of it. Hopefully it will be a better one at Silverstone as I think that will be a track that will suit me so we will try again there.” Jamie – “It’s really difficult to know what to say, it’s been such a tough start to the season. I just hope we can get things sorted and moving forwards properly for the next round. I’m gutted.”

Dave Tyson – Team Owner: