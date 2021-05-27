Stunning 2021 MV Agusta Rush Revealed

A few years ago iconic MV Agusta frontman, Giovanni Castiglioni, said to this very scribe that they were going to reinvent the large capacity Brutale, and when they did it would be the most powerful Supernaked on the market. And, he was right…

Well, for a little while anyway, seeing as Ducati subsequently released their Streetfighter which claims the exact same power figure, 208bhp, as the Brutale. It didn’t diminish the Brutale though, in fact MV Agusta now are a little like Ducati was the 1990s – making just enough ultra-desirable bikes for everyone to want, but not enough for everyone to have, or afford.

This means they sell everything they make, but they also started making specials again, and few are as bonkers nuts special as their new Rush. The Rush, especially in race trim when everything from the stylish box is fitted, looks downright evil, in the best possible way. This is a bike that visually flicks you the bird and stirs one’s loins at the same time, that exotic, near priceless balance of desire and terror so few ever actually achieve. If Batman chose the Rush as his ride, he wouldn’t look out of place, would he? It’s no accident that MV’s tag line for the bike is ‘beast mode’!

Obviously, the Rush uses the Brutale 1000 as its platform, and when it came to the latest version MV didn’t cock about. They fitted their most potent engine, that from the F4 RC, tweaked it a little, but otherwise gave some people what they always wanted – a Supernaked with an almost untouched, full beans Superbike engine fitted. No messing.