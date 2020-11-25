The 2020 Suzuki GSX-R1000

In terms of outright straight-line performance, the GSX-R might not be quite as fast as a 220bhp bike, but it sure isn’t slow and on all but the fastest tracks, I’d argue that most riders aren’t going to miss the 20bhp. It comes down to what you want out of a litre sports bike – if you’re looking for something to pin down the absolute lowest lap times possible, then spend the extra cash for more power and less weight. But if you want a 1000cc bike that’s still ridiculously fast and is fantastic fun to ride, then the GSX-R is perfect. Riding the GSX-R on track, the thing that stands out most is, well, nothing. In a good way, that is; everything works in a beautiful, raucous harmony, leaving you free to howl through turns, painting sticky Bridgestone rubber all over the asphalt on each corner exit. You’re never distracted by super-sharp brakes, never caught out by razor sharp steering geometry and never overwhelmed by aggressive power delivery. Even as you push harder and harder, repeatedly overstepping the limits of traction, the GSX-R just sings away beneath you shrugging off all and any excess enthusiasm. It’s a fun bike to ride fast, a forgiving chassis with enough power to be sliding and wheelying at will.