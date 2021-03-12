The Future Is Electric – And Together?

Yamaha Motor Co. recently announced that they had signed a letter of intent with other manufacturers such as Piaggio, Honda and KTM, in regards to potentially standardising the batteries of future motorcycle. The exact term used is ‘swappable’ and that opens up all sorts of possibilities going forwards.

Yamaha big wig, Takuya Kinoshita, used that exact term in the release:

“I believe the creation of this Consortium holds great significance not just for Europe but the world as we move towards establishing standards for swappable batteries for light electric vehicles. I’m confident that through work like this, the technical specs and standards, that currently differ by regional characteristics or the state of the industry in different markets will be unified, and, in the future, will help lead towards maximizing the merits of electric power for customers on a global level.”

Now then, there are of course some brands missing off this list and though it could grow, there will always be those wishing to pursue their own path. The truth is, we still await proper news from the major big guns as to what exactly their electric futures will be, aside from the odd concept model. Think about it, there’s been very little in terms of actual production possibilities from them, hasn’t there? Only Harley Davidson has really gone for it thus far by actually creating something people can buy, something from a big brand that is.