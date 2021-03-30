Top Flight Racing returns With a Bang

It was certainly an interesting weekend of racing at Losail for the opening round of the MotoGP season, with last lap drama and heartache, new top speed records and a British winner to boot. All in all, a pretty decent and exciting few days of biking action.

While John McPhee was unceremoniously dumped out of a great position in Moto3 by an errant rival, in the less hectic arena of Moto2 Sam Lowes made good on his impressive practice performances with a hard fought but reasonably comfortable victory. Really, this should be Sam’s year, given the other best class alums from 2020 have all moved up with the big boys. There’s always the elephant in the room with Sam though, which is the crashing. Rather a lot it.

His speed has never really been in doubt, and it’s always been ultra-hard to criticise him because he’s such a decent, affable fellow. But the fact remains it’s been crashing (or the odd spot of bad luck) that’s stopped him from clinching a Moto2 crown, a series he’s now raced in for a very long time. Yet his win, the manner of it, was an extremely mature one and we wouldn’t be surprised at all to see a repeat this coming weekend, although perhaps a closer one, as Remy Gardner looks fabulous on that KTM. Also worthy for a shout out was Jake Dixon claiming seventh place despite carrying a rider debilitating injury, plus multiple AMA champion Cameron Beaubier just missing the top ten on his debut.

Meanwhile, diners at the top MotoGP table provided an intense debate for the most part, with the lead swapped about dramatically and no clear winner until the last few laps. Sadly we were to be denied a photo-finish by the brilliance of Maverick Vinales as he put the hammer down and cleared off. He has a point to prove, seeing as his speed is both evident and proven, but he has also appeared to be his own worst enemy for the majority of his MotoGP career. With an as fast (or often faster) team-mate in Fabio Quatararo, who has also coincidentally revealed he can get a bit loose in the noggin too, he needs to stamp his authority in Team Yamaha. Well, he did just that, while other aquamarine Yamahas floundered.