Triumph Speed Triple reinvented for 2021

The new Speed Triple RS from Triumph has gained 30bhp and lost ten kilograms from a complete, ground-up redesign. For a bike that was already a great fun road bike, that’s a massive increase in performance, putting power at 180hp and dropping the kerb weight below that all-important 200kg mark at 198kg. More than just the numbers though, the Speed Triple has been fine tuned and polished to make it the best possible naked road bike. Along with the lighter weight, the new 1160cc engine has been made faster revving and a new gearbox allows slicker shifting with the new two-way quickshifter. The chassis is narrower, mass has been centralized to improve agility, along with wider handlebars to enhance that feeling of being able to put the bike wherever you want it. Part of this weight reduction and mass centralizing program has meant the loss of the twin underseat silencers, in favour of a more conventional exhaust akin to that on the original Speed Triples of the early ‘90s. A new exhaust which, by the way, sounds incredible. The brakes have been updated to the latest Brembo Stylema calipers and the Öhlins suspension is carried over from the last bike, albeit updated and tuned to suit the new model. There’s a redesigned 5” TFT dash, five selectable riding modes, cornering ABS and Traction Control backed up by a sophisticated IMU (Inertia Measurement Unit) and keyless ignition and fuel cap. Triumph opted not to include electronic suspension adjustment of any form, saying that it wasn’t something that their customers have been asking for and leaving it out keeps the weight down.