Upgraded 2022 Yamaha MT-10 Revealed!

Yamaha’s MT range, since inception, has continually provided the entertainment in the naked sports segment. They’re proud of it, they even engineer in a little more rear-end sag than usual on their rear shocks, precisely so they all wheelie easier, or feel like they will a lot of the time. That equates to excitement and thrills aplenty, no matter the MT model, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be changing anytime soon, given the new MT-10…

One way to always tell the true nature of a bike, is by what tyres it comes on. With this new Yamaha MT-10, it’s Bridgestone’s S22, an excellent hoop even in OE trim. But it’s an excellent road hoop, which immediately nails the MT down as a roadster. And it is, really, as from the first incarnation they would be fun on track up to a point, then you stop having fun because you can’t go any faster lest you entertain the possibility of a big whoopsie. Nope, it’s a road bike, and an utterly bonkers one in matter of fact.

As an example, literally the first ever time this author rode an MT-10, it was on one wheel within twenty yards, and it didn’t come down again until it was pinging the red-line in fifth gear… If you have even minor stunting skills, these things make it unbelievably easy to cock around on. And that engine, wow, made for the job it is. More R1 engine similar than R1 engine downgrade (the two are actually quite different), the cross-plane philosophy means it’s easy to control at all times, especially now Yamaha have sorted their throttle-response issues out.

For 2022 the inline-four motor gets a thorough spit and polish, with new offset con-rods, forged pistons and plated cylinders helping to achieve Euro5 regs while also apparently adding power, though precisely how much is currently a mystery. They’ve tuned the intakes for a better sound, and everything exits via a brand new titanium exhaust. Fuel-injection settings have also been refined to match the fettled engine and provide more torque plus a better throttle response.