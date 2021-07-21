Wait, What Now?! Triumph Moves Into Motocross, Like, Properly!

Aside from those few in the know, Triumph’s decision to enter the off-road competition market has come out of the blue. It’s actually quite hard to know what to make of it with so little actual information on offer, except promises and significant hook-ups with some big names in the dirt arena. None other than worldwide MX phenomenon Ricky Carmichael is fully onboard and already rocking a Triumph top, joining five-time World Endurance champion Ivan Cervantes in the development team. Oh yeah, they’re also going big into Enduro, too!

Work on the actual bikes for both disciplines is apparently well underway, but aside from that, there are no other mechanical details to pontificate on just yet. Despite not being able to show anything off, many of those involved are pretty stoked about the whole gig:

“I am thrilled to announce that I am joining the Triumph family and even more excited to be a part of their new endeavour into the off-road product category”, said Carmichael, “This is an incredible opportunity for me to join this historic brand, and I am honoured and humbled to be a part of the development and release of their off-road motorcycles. Building something from the ground up is something that really is intriguing to me at this stage of my career. What is impressive to me is Triumph’s dedication, and passion to develop a top of the class product. Everyone that I have been involved with in this project from the engineers, design groups, R&D dept., etc., have shown extreme passion for what they are doing and that is a recipe for success and something that I love being a part of.

We all share that same passion, and that’s to be the best”.

Meanwhile, Triumph CEO Nick Bloor’s contribution adds further weight to the fact they’re serious about this: