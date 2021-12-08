Want To Be Like Stoprak? Yamaha’s WSB Winner Replica Revealed!Armani Moffatt
Yes indeed, what a season it was in WSB during 2021, easily the best racing series on the planet with all the bashing and boffing! And of course, six-time champ Jonny Rea was finally toppled by the mad Turk Toprak Razgatlioglu on his Yamaha R1 – and now twenty-one of you can have a little piece of that special championship pie!
Limited to just twenty-one units, this stunning track-only Stoprak replica is a real beauty – if you can get your hands on one! Resplendent in the team’s colours, it comes ready for scorchio circuit action as they’ve been built by the champ’s Crescent racing squad. Featuring a WSBK spec’ Akrapovic exhaust system, they claim 205bhp at the wheel (most stock R1s make between 175-180bhp at the wheel in our experience), which is more than enough to blow most other track hacks away.
Of course being track only there’s a GYTR racing ECU fitted to fuel the beast, while a host of other pukka bits and bobs give it even more race cred and helps drop the weight significantly. In fact it’s the 26kg reduction over a stocker that’s the real big deal here, rather than the power gain, the thing that will make you feel the difference the most.
Fresh Ohlins suspension has been fitted, as have feather-weight Marchesini forged wheels and a genuine WSB Yamaha upper clamp.
The brakes are also WSB spec’ Brembo items, apparently completely fade-free (which begs the question if it can be done, why don’t all bikes have this?!), and then there’s the little extras to go along with it too, and we don’t mean the sweet titanium fasteners festooned around the gorgeous bike either.
You’ll receive a piece of genuine race equipment used by Toprak, signed of course, as well as a personalised machine setup by some race legend like Niall Mackenzie during a one-on-one rider coaching day. There will be VIP passes for a 2022 WSB round of your choice, including spending some quality time with Toprak, while the bike will be badged as a limited edition special along with a certificate signed by team boss Paul Denning and Mr Razgatlioglu too.
So, how much? Well, you’ll have to go through the process of applying through Crescent’s website – and that’s even if there are any left by now! Plus, we can’t imagine it’s cheap, either. A stock R1M is £20k all day long, so this ain’t going to be around there, is it? And, yes, of course one can paint their own R1 and stick on similar bits all by themselves, which is probably the smart and definitely the thrifty way to do it. But there’s some about these official specials that adds a little extra, so if you think you could afford it, why not have a little looksie, eh?
