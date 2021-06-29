Ahhh, youth, remember that? When everywhere was fields, responsibility was nought but a tricky word to spell, the future was bright and we were far more likely to throw caution to the wind – good times. Just like the good times the bLU cRU kids are having following their season opener at Misano’s WSB round last week!

One make racing often helps create close action. On smaller bikes, such as the Yamaha R3, the lack of ultimate speed means bar to bar jostling is all but guaranteed from flag to flag. It also means a lot of luck and madcap moves are often needed for success. In that regard the bLU cRU Cup, as seen in this thrilling highlights package below, near perfectly emulates World Supersport 300 class in terms of bonkers shenanigans and close finishes.

All these young fresh-faced scamps are unknown to us of course, but just this weekend ex WSS300 champion Manuel Gonzalez made his Moto2 debut at Assen, following some good rides in World Supersport, a seat he earned from winning WSS300. There’s a clear path to the upper echelons of WSB or MotoGP from the lower reaches, even those which begin on what are essentially production-based commuters! So one day, maybe, some of these guys will be household names.

But really, you shouldn’t need much of an excuse to watch good racing, and if you don’t have the right viewing packages to watch the races live, there will always be decent highlights packages like this one to gawp at – enjoy!