Watch! Free Racing – What’s Better Than Free?

If you’re more a fan of bike racing in general, rather than those who just follow the showcase series such as MotoGP or WSB, there’s a great deal of fresh racing action out there you may wish to see – and it’s free!

If you want to have all the racing goodness these days, that means multiple TV packages will be needed, and those buggars tend to add up. MotoGP on one, BSB and WSB on another, and so on. The same applies even if you go down the streaming route direct to source, rather than through a TV ancillary such as Sky. Yes, some terrestrial channels get highlights and the odd live event which is fine for many, but if it must be live all the time, then one must pay. Aside from those glorious times Quest gets entire BSB weekends of course,on the free – nice!

As an extra soothing salve to all those monthly financial piranha bites, some series not only post decent highlight packages of all their classes, they upload entire races, and some even post them live. Much of it is very worth watching, too, such as the Twins Cup in MotoAmerica. In the UK, SuperTwin racing has been dominated by Kawasakis with a few hardy souls running Suzuki’s SV. Over in the US of A, they saw the capacity limit of 650cc as an anchor around the neck of a fledgling class. They recognised opportunity, took it, and it was both well received and supported. The bikes until now have mostly been naked commuters, heavily and unrecognisably modified by those racing them. Then Aprilia brought out the RS660, a bike tailor made for the class. Quickly followed by Yamaha with the new R7, which made its debut just recently, like below in Race 2 from Brainerd.