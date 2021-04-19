We Are The Champions – Suzuki MotoGP Title Apparel Revealed!

As one may imagine, Suzuki were jolly pleased they won last year’s MotoGP series with that young scamp Joan Mir, so much so they’d like you to join in with them, for a few of your hard earned pennies, of course. So, if you’re big into Suzuki or their GP race team, and also happen to be hankering for a new hat or t-shirt, they’ve got you covered…

World champion Mir, who’s now almost as famous as his mum is, fully deserved his title. A sketchy start saw the young man settle on decent but not necessarily brilliant results during the first half of the season. Yet he was consistent, far more than most, in a season where most of the field were unable to, say, finish around about the same place they did one weekend during the next, at the exact same track… It was fabulous to watch for us fans, with little clue who would win from one round to the next. From another perspective however, it was also a little comical.

That literally nobody could take the series by the horns with big dog Marc Marquez on the sidelines, was a bit disappointing. Most especially from the top teams and riders, when their regular excuse for not winning was no longer there – many teams and manufacturers learned a lot about their riders in 2020. Mir, meanwhile, clearly figured out nobody else was matching his constant, patient build up of points as the races went by. All he needed to do was up the ante a little, which he duly did and the rest is history. Well played, young man, well played.