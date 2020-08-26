Your age will depend on which route you take, whether it’s taking the Direct access route also known as DAS, Progressive route or working your way up the licence categories – so we’d definitely suggest chatting it through with your trainer to work out the best route for you and your individual circumstances. But ultimately, no matter which route you choose, you’ll need to pass a module one and module two test.

Gone are the days of simply riding around the block and performing an emergency stop when the examiner jumped out in front of you, riders now need to demonstrate a number of skills both on and off the road to show control over the bike at slow and road speeds.

Module one, also referred to as Mod 1 – hardly surprising… – is done off-road in a motorcycle manoeuvring area at the test centre and costs £15.50 to do. It can be booked through your motorcycle training school or directly on the GOV.UK website. There may be a hire charge too for the use of a bike from your training school, so it’s a good idea to check with them on that…

While the test itself is only around 20 minutes, it’s often the part of the test that many riders get nervous about as much of it is slow riding. Your motorcycle trainer will have practised the steps with you so you know what to expect – so don’t be nervous!

What shall I wear?

Just like with your CBT, there are minimum requirements to the clothing you should be wearing to take your test. Your test can be cancelled if you’re not deemed to be wearing appropriate clothing so it’s something to take seriously.

You’ll need a motorcycle helmet* that meets British safety standards, motorcycle boots or other sturdy footwear with ankle protection, textile or leather motorcycle jacket and trousers or heavy denim ones with several layers underneath and motorcycle gloves.

Some trainers will have a selection of kit that you can borrow, but due to COVID-19, it’s a good idea to take your own as it will limit the transmission of any germs!