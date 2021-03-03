Why Harley’s Pan America Is A Big Deal

It’s true that cruiser supremos Harley Davidson (HD) have dipped their toes in, if you’ll excuse the term, foreign waters, a couple of times in the past. They made a superbike to be able to go racing in AMA with, one we’d imagine very few folks have ever actually seen. Even compared to contemporary metal at the time, it looked three decades out of date. Then came the VRSC, or V-Rod, an attempt to modernise the cruiser aesthetic. One which the HD faithful hated to their very cores, although it was a response that surprised precisely nobody.

The next play was to buy MV Agusta, and the possibility of HD having an immediate ‘in’ to the performance market appeared to be gathering pace. Until the world ran out of money, and they sold it off. After that, a focus on their core business allowed them to beaver away in the background over a number of years. Then they did something no other major bike manufacturer has yet managed – producing a viable electric production bike, and a pretty good one at that. That’s Harley that did that, Harley Davidson, not Honda et al. Doubtless the rest will come out with incredible efforts eventually, of course they will, but still it’s a win for HD.

An now this, an Adventure bike no less, and one that is stuffed with the latest and greatest of everything you’d never expect to come HD. Like, ever. And this is why this bike is so important, it’s the switch in direction that demands we pay close attention to HD, and that’s whether or not you think the Pan America looks like a brave, stark design choice or a hastily cobbled together collection of old used Amazon parcels and packaging.