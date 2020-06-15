Why you should get your mate on two wheels…

If you’re reading this then we’d take a guess that you’re a rider already – or have already passed an element of the test required to get onto a scooter or a motorcycle – therefore, we don’t need to tell you all the great things about riding a bike. In fact, you can even skip the next paragraph if you like…

For those of you reading this who don’t ride already – what are you waiting for?! You could ride for pleasure – enjoying the freedom and the feeling of winding back the throttle on an open road. Or you may want to ride out of necessity – two wheels are very convenient to get from A to B, no congestion, no parking woes and extremely economical.

So, we’re agreed – scooters and motorcycles have multiple advantages. But there’s one more – and possibly the most major one of all for the current circumstances – they allow you to be socially distanced from others, giving powered two-wheelers a major benefit over other means of transport such as buses, the tube and car-sharing.

Government advice states: “Consider all other forms of transport before using public transport.”, therefore increasing numbers of people are looking for safe, reliable and quick modes of transport during the COVID-19 pandemic. Motorcycles are the answer!

With your head in a full-face helmet and riding alone – or with someone from your household as a pillion – you’re socially distancing yourself.

It’s not just remaining socially distanced either, many motorcyclists have been using their bikes to get out and about too to de-stress and find some relief from the feeling of lockdown. It’s been great too to see the number of two-wheeled volunteers during the crisis, helping with picking up essentials for vulnerable people out of the goodness of their own hearts.

Who wouldn’t want their friends and family to be part of such a great group of people?

“But I don’t know if they need to take a test or not or even what test they need!”

A new website has also been launched in collaboration by the Motorcycle Industry Association (MCIA), manufacturers and industry specialists. It can help a non-rider navigate the licencing process and find their closest training centre. You see, it doesn’t matter if you don’t know the difference between your mod 1 or mod 2 or AM, A1 or A2 licence as the handy flowchart at the top of the page explains what they can ride and what they have to.

There you have it. If there weren’t enough reasons why two wheels were amazing, we’ve now got another one to add into the mix: social distancing!

We know a good insurance company too that you can point them towards when they get themselves a two-wheeled machine…