Yamaha’s New R7 Cup Has Admirable Intentions

Very romantic, idealistic and grassroots’esque for sure, and being honest this sounds like most tight-knit club racing ecosystems that still thrive right now. Being held at national levels first, the big showdown will be a mix of the best 36 riders from all the various series combined. Quite how it’s going to work, or where it going to run, is unclear at the moment as each will be operated by national Yamaha importers. So it could be at a high level club series, or maybe with the big national series like BSB. Or, they could hire tracks themselves and do it all on their own – we await specific details at present.

You can see why Yamaha are so keen to promote the fun times with the R7, a Supersport machine based on one of the most hilarious bikes ever made, the MT-07. Yamaha’s new beginner sportsbike is a little ripper, serious enough at track action and still daft enough to make you smile all day long on the road. It’s brilliant, go try one.

But, we can’t help but think that without some kind of screening process, they may not get the eclectic mix of participants and ambitions they’re after. It could get hijacked by the up-the-ziggurat brigade, and while another competitive series for up and coming racers is always welcome, we really hope this genuinely does achieve what they’re after.

The Ducati Tri-Options Cup has been a great source of racing and a prime example of what Yamaha want, with real part-timers thrashing about during BSB meetings alongside ex-BSB Legends. The difference is they’re not bikes for young ‘uns, though, whereas an R7 most certainly is.

Will we still watch no matter who’s in it? Damn right – good luck Yamaha!