Yamaha’s TMAX Turns 20!

And they are not slow, especially in Urban terms, in fact we do often miss that mad Gilera scoot’ that had an 800cc twin and could do 130mph – literally the funniest thing you may ever ride! With this here TMAX you get a 560cc engine and a top speed of over 100mph. It also has bling’tings like traction-control and the same RBW throttle technology that lives on their R sportsbike series. Serious stuff!

Where the Anniversary differs from the base machine starts with forged carbon panels, all of which are different in look (because they’re forged, not woven), meaning every single one of the 560 units will look slightly different therefore making it, in aesthetic terms, unique. The bike is finished in something called a ‘Tech Graphite’ hue, itself utilised solely for this version too.

It also sports a bum-friendly heated seat with special stitching, to go with the usual heated grips that pleasure TMAX riders the world over during winter, although they too are slightly different from the norm and also in keeping with the anniversary theme. Oh, and there’s a numbered badge as well, which is kind of standard for limited releases but a nice touch nonetheless.

Plus there’s the other usual perks such as cruise-control, a lecky screen, keyless operation, some decent storage and proper bike like suspension to boot – it’s about the best that twist-and-go can be, and all power to it!

Available via Yamaha’s website only, the chance to buy goes live on March 31st, so if you want one, get that clicking finger ready!