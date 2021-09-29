Yes, you did read about the 2022 Kawasaki Z900 right here just a little while ago, but wait, as this is a slightly different one! This here green meanie is the Special Edition version, seeing as Kawasaki have a stupendous boner for SE variants right now. If you want to know more about the ’22 Z900, head over to our other story, but for the differences twixt the SE and pauper versions, please hang around a bit longer.

Everything else bar the SE accoutrements is the same as standard, including the 948cc inline-four engine, claiming a decent 125bhp and 99Nm of torque. Also identical is the stacked electronics suite and flashy dash. Where the differences begin, starting at the front, is with the Brembo M4.32 brake calipers. For a model of this stature within its class, that’s a damn fine bit of stopping equipment. The M4 is probably one of the best calipers Brembo have ever made – even though they are not the greatest, nor the flashiest. If they’re good enough to stop Kawasaki’s own barking Z H2, they’re proper Gucci for the Z900 SE – more power and more feel equals more confidence for you, the rider.

The fork remains similar to the standard Z9, which means fully adjustable, but here they’re of a gold hue to match the new shock that’s been fitted, in looks if not in name. Don’t worry, Kawasaki front ends are all amazing, it’s a manufacturer trait of theirs after all and the stock Z900 forks are both plush and effective.