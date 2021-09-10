2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS Revealed

‘Indifference is non-existent’ – so say’eth the press pack slogan for the latest big Brutale to roll out of MV Agusta’s Varese lake side lair. MV appears to have swiped the uber cool lifestyle tag away from Ducati in recent years. Oh, Ducati are still super cool of course, but MV have pushed hard in this exclusivity direction in recent times and continue to reap the benefits of doing so. Their various mantras, unique looking design philosophies, the classy events and other things they’re getting involved with all push their desirability factor up notch after notch. Thusly, mildly ambiguous but clever sounding slogans are all part of the crafted visage, they even have their own comic for Pete’s sake. Expect the news of a Netlfix documentary series to probably drop soon!

But they do like to make themselves at least a little accessible to those of a less weighty wallet, as they do with their 800cc Rosso range and, now, the Brutale 1000 RS. Kind of… We don’t know if there will be a Rosso version of the four-cylinder Brutale yet, so this could be the cheapest way of entering a still very exclusive club if your MV must have four cylinders. How cheap? Well, in MV parlance, cheap is a relative term of course (the RS starts at just over 25,000 Euros – gulp…). But the truth is – dunno. At least we don’t know right at this precise moment exactly how much one will be in the UK. Likely considerably less financially painful than their more exuberant versions, but still enough to make your brain bleed.

What savings have been made are mostly achieved by replacing the expensive suspension with a Sachs rear shock and Marzocchi fork, both fully adjustable. After that though, it’s mostly savings here and there because this may be the most affordable of the big Brutales so far in 2022, but the thing is still ridiculously stacked, hence it still costing a fair whack.

The 998cc engine is claimed the most powerful super-naked motor on the market (but actually around where Ducati’s Streetfighter claims to also be), and makes 208bhp at the crank.