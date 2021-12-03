MV Agusta’s Lucky Explorers Are Ready To Get Dirty!

Yep, harking way back when fag sponsorship was still allowed, there’s was a certain Lucky Explorer doing the do, and of course the then called Paris-Dakar rally. Many may remember a different manufacturer’s name carrying that logo, and they would be right, but MV Agusta own that brand, so they can do as they like – hence, this restoration of down and dirty race heritage we see right now…

There are two models available, and one point ofl interest here is that the smaller version, the 5.5, was developed hand in hand with Fart East manufacturer QJ. Which may partly explain the engine, which is a twin-cylinder – not a configuration MV tend to have on their motor roster. But it will allow anyone who fancies one to get their hands on a smaller capacity, stunning looking adventure bike at a price that won’t have you going hungry for months just to meet it.

Coming in a shade over 550cc, the inline-twin is doubtless already part of QJ’s own engine range, adjusted and matched to suit MV’s needs of course, but also a very smart way of saving money given how many millions it costs to develop a new one. Speaking of developing, the engine is claimed to make around 47bhp which could put it well within A2 licence reach, and a handy enough with the right gearing 51Nm of torque whooshing it up to a top speed of around 100mph.

It uses KYB suspension front and back, a fully adjustable USD fork and shock grace the 5.5, which is actually pretty decent given it’s the ‘baby’ of the Explorer pair. Decent Brembo brake calipers bite large 320mm discs while the ABS comes courtesy of Bosch. All in all it’s a decent junior grade adventure bike from a proper Gucci biking brand – what’s not to like?

Unless you want more boom of course, in which case it’ll be the 9.5 that you’re really after, oh yes!