The truth is that for the most part, you never really know you need something until you actually need it. What one carries with them on a bike usually builds over many years via specific experiences so, for example, this very scribe always has at the bare minimum somewhere in his backpack – spare basics pants/socks/t-shirt, a disposable lighter, small 1-litre fuel flask, puncture repair kit, multi-tool pen knife type thing, tape, thin waterproofs and cable ties. Gosh, cable ties, the amount of times they’ve come in handy is remarkable – never be without! This natty little compressor unit, the Desert Fox, is energy drink can small and could be damn handy especially on a trip abroad or out into the wilds– so long as you have access to a 12v DC socket. It can run flat out for up to eight minutes, to a maximum capacity of 8 Bar and can allegedly inflate, for example, the rear tyre of a BMW R1200 GS in around 90-seconds. It’s not expensive either, so it’s up to you whether or not you don’t mind the time it takes manually pumping something up (if you even have a pump to hand…) versus dropping a pound shy of fifty notes on something that can shift air a lot faster than you can. Could be a real life saver!