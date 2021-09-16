Triumph Speed Triple RR Says Hi

Truth is, if you want a sportsbike by Triumph you either buy an (over-priced, in truth) Daytona 765 Final Edition if you can get your hands on one, a used previous model Daytona of whatever vintage or, now, this. It is essentially the same naked sportster, the proper update we had been waiting (what seemed like) forever for upon the current Speed Triple’s release. So, that’s the 12-valve, liquid-cooled DOHC 1,160cc inline-triple engine banging out a claimed 180bhp and 125Nm of torque, accompanied by a thoroughly modern electronics suite.

A suite that’s been twiddled with to suit the sportier temperament of the RR, in regards to traction-control, cornering ABS, wheelie-control and the various riding modes on offer which are Road, Rain, Sport, Track and user’s choice. Obviously riding ergonomics have been altered, while braking is taken care of by top-shelf Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers and a matching master-cylinder.

The big news is the new electronic Ohlins 2.0 semi-active suspension, which adds a touch of class to running proceedings, and likely ensures a reasonable hike in asking price to boot. Wet weight is a kilo shy of the two hundred mark, the tank contains a modest (but just on the right side of okay) 15.5-litres, while the seat is a not too high 830mm.

Styling wise, the nose cone has been fashioned for looks as well as actually doing something worthy aerodynamically, wrapped around a single classic shaped round LED headlamp. There’s also some fresh carbon-fibre detailing infill panels across the two colour options, and a wealth of official accessories to bling her up a bit should you so wish. Many will just add bits and bobs to their PCP deals no doubt.