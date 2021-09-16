Triumph Speed Triple RR Says Hi

Triumph Speed Triple RR Says HiArmani Moffatt
We knew it was coming, and finally here it is – a modern cafe racer that should kick some arse in the new Speed Triple RR! And to be honest, it’s pretty much what we expected, having a sculpted sports bikini fairing and clip-on bars, although with a couple of other nice tricks thrown in for good measure.
Truth is, if you want a sportsbike by Triumph you either buy an (over-priced, in truth) Daytona 765 Final Edition if you can get your hands on one, a used previous model Daytona of whatever vintage or, now, this. It is essentially the same naked sportster, the proper update we had been waiting (what seemed like) forever for upon the current Speed Triple’s release. So, that’s the 12-valve, liquid-cooled DOHC 1,160cc inline-triple engine banging out a claimed 180bhp and 125Nm of torque, accompanied by a thoroughly modern electronics suite.
A suite that’s been twiddled with to suit the sportier temperament of the RR, in regards to traction-control, cornering ABS, wheelie-control and the various riding modes on offer which are Road, Rain, Sport, Track and user’s choice. Obviously riding ergonomics have been altered, while braking is taken care of by top-shelf Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers and a matching master-cylinder.
The big news is the new electronic Ohlins 2.0 semi-active suspension, which adds a touch of class to running proceedings, and likely ensures a reasonable hike in asking price to boot. Wet weight is a kilo shy of the two hundred mark, the tank contains a modest (but just on the right side of okay) 15.5-litres, while the seat is a not too high 830mm.
Styling wise, the nose cone has been fashioned for looks as well as actually doing something worthy aerodynamically, wrapped around a single classic shaped round LED headlamp. There’s also some fresh carbon-fibre detailing infill panels across the two colour options, and a wealth of official accessories to bling her up a bit should you so wish. Many will just add bits and bobs to their PCP deals no doubt.
All info and access to gadgets is done through the switchgear and plush TFT dash, which also features compatibility for Android and iPhones, for all your entertainment and navigational needs. Like many modern bikes, it’s stacked with everything you could ever want and as Triumph remain the only ones to give us large litre-plus capacity triples, it’ll have all that all encompassing character that comes with the configuration. Many think the triple is the perfect balance, yet the truth is balance is as subjective as anything else, but what it does make them is unique, special and extremely usable in dynamic terms.
While it’s great to have a cool cafe racer sportster from Triumph, and the RR is admittedly a cracker, it’s still a shame no proper sportsbike is on offer from them. The Daytona 675 was a great success, and was actually the best Supersport bike you could buy for years and years. Yet they never built upon it with a larger version, or entered the Superbike class, they just let it die out as Euro regulations became ever more demanding which only served to nullify the Supersport category entirely. They didn’t seem to want to spend the money it would take to develop a Superbike (MV Agusta once told us it is about 50-million euros to do so from start to finish!), and given their naked and retro vibe that serves them so well, why should they?
Yet a small glint is twinkling, with their involvement in Moto2 as engine supplier, and support for their modified 765 Street Triples currently racing in the UK, with a move to World Supersport when their rules open up, likely next year. Is the demand there for it? Or even a more reasonably priced 765 Daytona? In the current biking climate we don’t know for sure, though there’s only one to to find out, eh, Triumph? In the meantime, the new RR is a damn fine stop gap in sportsbike terms and maybe if they sell a stack of these, it will prompt them to get back to fully faired sportsbike awesomeness. Here’s hoping!
