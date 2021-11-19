Yamaha’s 2022 TMAX Tech MAX Scoots Into View

Yamaha’s 2022 TMAX Tech MAX Scoots Into ViewArmani Moffatt
t’s been a midge over two decades now that Yamaha have continued to serve up tasty Tmax scoots, and every generation has just gotten better and better. Now we see the latest evolution due to hit dealers sometime in the near future and, as usual, Yamaha have gone to town on this one…
Although, some of said ‘going to town’ happened with the last year’s base machine that enjoyed an updated engine and electronics. So it’s the same 560cc twin-cylinder engine with a belt transmission, claiming around 40bhp and a handy 56Nm of torque. And no bad thing, because despite it weighing 220kg fully wet (and still be the lightest in its class…), it doesn’t half nip about! On very twisty, non-urban roads, they can even keep proper bikes honest which, as you can imagine, is often hilarious.
You’ll also be laughing with the kit the Tech Max comes fitted with, including a brand new 7-inch TFT screen. One which, incidentally, comes with Garmin spec navigation (subscription required for full map services). Of course it’s Bluetooth compatible, so the navigation or other entertainment systems can speak or blare music at you via a helmet headset. Your phone gets connected via the MyRide app, too, allowing you access to many other features.
It has a keyless system in place, and of course there’s the now expected benefits like traction-control and even rider (ride-by-wire) throttle modes to switch between. Cruise-control is present and accounted for, while the screen is electrically adjustable and has, apparently, been designed with acoustics in mind, as in how clearly you can hear through your helmet speakers. It also sports both heated grips and a seat, which means warm botty winter scooting is fully on the cards.
The bodywork has been redesigned for even sportier pretensions, and to give it a thorough freshen up. Likewise, both rider and passenger riding positions and ergonomics have been refined to be comfier, nicer to spend extended time upon and easier to reach the ground. The mass-centralisation designed chassis is lightweight aluminium and matched with spin-forged wheels, and the handlebars are likewise aluminium too. All in all, it’s a lot of effort for a Scooter!
There’s no price on Yamaha’s website as we type, but the ink is still wet on the press release right now so expect one imminently. They’re available in either ‘Power Grey’ or ‘Dark Petrol’ hues, and will doubtless be seen zipping speedily in cities near you soon!
