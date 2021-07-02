Yamaha NMAX 125 – Official 2021 BSB Paddock Scooter!

Race paddocks used to be awash with paddock scooters zipping about everywhere, and even more weird or whacky little zoomers. Heck, a mechanic in the WSB paddock even used an MV Agusta Brutale as his run-around scoot! Things are a little more controlled now, and after-hours track scooting long since banned, but paddock officials still need to get about quickly, which is where Yamaha’s NMAX 125 comes in.

You may even have seen some on the telly box this past weekend, from when BSB made its triumphant return at Oulton Park. Any official lucky enough to not have to use their own feet to get about would have discovered a light, easy to manage 125cc machine, thanks to the new chassis, with a mix of four-stroke low-down grunt and a traction-control system for a bit of extra safety. There’s also plenty of under seat storage for a helmet they won’t have been wearing, or any paperwork they need to cart about. Really, 125cc is overkill for a paddock scooter, but these guys are the bosses so they get the big guns!

Bigger still are the six Yamaha Tenere 700s also added to the BSB fleet, to be used by marshals and the like as taxi bikes, and if memory serves we’ve already seen a rider or three being transported back to base on the rear of one of these fine machines at Oulton, following a whoopsie.